August 17, 2017

Powerball jackpot climbs to $535 million, 5th largest ever

By PhillyVoice Staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $535 million, making it one of the largest in U.S. history.

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, so the national lottery game will continue to grow ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. At $535 million, the drawing would be the fifth-largest lottery jackpot.

The prize figure refers to the annuity option, in which winnings would be paid out over 29 years. A winner who took the cash option would snag $340.1 million, though that would be subject to state and federal taxes.

"With a jackpot above the half-billion dollar mark, Powerball tickets are selling like solar eclipse glasses – but tickets are much easier to find in stores," said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko, who noted the jackpot is the largest since the run-up to the world-record jackpot in early 2016. That historic prize totaled nearly $1.6 billion.

Powerball is played in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware and 41 other states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Tickets will remain on sale in Pennsylvania until 9:59 p.m. Saturday. The televised drawing takes place at 11 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

