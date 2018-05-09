Dress to impress at Preakness at the Piazza

On the evening of the 143rd Preakness Stakes, there will be a huge party at The Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties.

The sixth annual Preakness at the Piazza will take place Saturday, May 19, beginning at 5 p.m.

At 6:20 p.m., the second leg of the Triple Crown is scheduled to take place. It will be screened on a giant, 400-sq.-ft. LED screen, so all partygoers will be able to cheer on their favorite.

Attendees will also enjoy an open bar, live music and a southern-style buffet.

This year, guests are encouraged to wear their best vintage attire with fancy hats and extravagant bow ties for a chance to win one of the "Best Dressed" contests. Preakness at the Piazza is paying homage to 1930’s Preakness races with a vintage/throwback theme.

Fashion judges will award attendees who stand out in the following categories: "Best Couple," "Best Hat," "Best Shoes," "Best Dressed Male" and "Best Dressed Female."



Tickets to the party are discounted through Monday, May 14. Currently, general admission is $75.65 and VIP is $140.25. The VIP option includes a private bar, VIP cocktails and other perks.

All event proceeds go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Preakness at the Piazza has helped contribute more than $600,000 to the organization.

Saturday, May 19

5-9:30 p.m. | $75.65-$140.25 per person

The Schmidt's Commons

1001 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

