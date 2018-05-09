More Events:

May 09, 2018

Dress to impress at Preakness at the Piazza

Annual party includes open bar, music and live screening of 143rd Preakness Stakes

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Preakness at the Piazza photographybylizsette.com/Preakness at the Piazza

Dress to impress for Preakness at the Piazza.

On the evening of the 143rd Preakness Stakes, there will be a huge party at The Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties. 

The sixth annual Preakness at the Piazza will take place Saturday, May 19, beginning at 5 p.m.

At 6:20 p.m., the second leg of the Triple Crown is scheduled to take place. It will be screened on a giant, 400-sq.-ft. LED screen, so all partygoers will be able to cheer on their favorite.

Attendees will also enjoy an open bar, live music and a southern-style buffet.

This year, guests are encouraged to wear their best vintage attire with fancy hats and extravagant bow ties for a chance to win one of the "Best Dressed" contests. Preakness at the Piazza is paying homage to 1930’s Preakness races with a vintage/throwback theme.

Fashion judges will award attendees who stand out in the following categories: "Best Couple," "Best Hat," "Best Shoes," "Best Dressed Male" and "Best Dressed Female."

Tickets to the party are discounted through Monday, May 14. Currently, general admission is $75.65 and VIP is $140.25. The VIP option includes a private bar, VIP cocktails and other perks. 

All event proceeds go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Preakness at the Piazza has helped contribute more than $600,000 to the organization.

Preakness at the Piazza

Saturday, May 19
5-9:30 p.m. | $75.65-$140.25 per person
The Schmidt's Commons
1001 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

