Prosecutors: 'Suge' Knight, lawyer discussed witness bribery

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors say former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight and his lawyer discussed bribing witnesses in his upcoming murder case.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office made the allegation in a filing disclosed Thursday.

The filing says the discussions came in a series of recorded jail calls between Knight, his attorney Matthew Fletcher and two others.

Knight is charged with running his truck into two men, killing one, outside a Compton burger stand in 2015.

Prosecutors say the people on the phone call discussed paying large sums to witnesses to say the victims or others at the burger stand were armed.

Fletcher did not immediately return a phone message left by The Associated Press, but denied bribing anyone to The New York Daily News.