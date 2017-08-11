Courts Bribery
01302015_SugeKnight_AP Ken Lubas/AP

Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight.

August 11, 2017

Prosecutors: 'Suge' Knight, lawyer discussed witness bribery

Courts Bribery United States Associated Press
By Andrew Dalton
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors say former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight and his lawyer discussed bribing witnesses in his upcoming murder case.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office made the allegation in a filing disclosed Thursday.

The filing says the discussions came in a series of recorded jail calls between Knight, his attorney Matthew Fletcher and two others.

Knight is charged with running his truck into two men, killing one, outside a Compton burger stand in 2015.

Prosecutors say the people on the phone call discussed paying large sums to witnesses to say the victims or others at the burger stand were armed.

Fletcher did not immediately return a phone message left by The Associated Press, but denied bribing anyone to The New York Daily News.

Andrew Dalton

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Sunflowers

People are flocking to this beautiful sunflower field that's a short road trip from Philly

Phillies

AP_17223098244576.jpg

Rhys Hoskins embraces moment of big league debut, new opportunity with Phillies

Odd News

Oldies.com

Oldies.com: the story behind that warehouse

Food & Drink

moscow mule

The ultimate summertime drink, the Moscow Mule, could poison you

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.