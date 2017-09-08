Courts Online Harassment
Martin Shkreli clinton hair Richard Drew/AP

In this 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her program on the Fox Business Network. Federal prosecutors have filed a court motion asking a judge to revoke Shkrelis bail and throw him in jail because of recent threats the 'Pharma Bro' allegedly made against Hillary Clinton. In their motion filed Thursday, Sept. 7, prosecutors said Shkreli posted on Facebook that he would pay $5,000 to anyone who grabs hair from Clinton during her book tour.

September 08, 2017

Will Pharma Bro's bail be revoked over Hillary Clinton posting?

Martin Shkreli allegedly threatened former secretary of state, offering $5,000 to anyone who would 'grab' her hair during her book tour, prosecutors say

Courts Online Harassment New York Hillary Clinton United States Associated Press
By Tom Mcelroy
Associated Press

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a court motion asking a judge to revoke Martin Shkreli's bail and throw him in jail because of recent threats the so-called "Pharma Bro" allegedly made against Hillary Clinton.

"Since his conviction on August 4, 2017, Shkreli has engaged in an escalating pattern of threats and harassment that warrant his detention pending sentencing," prosecutors wrote in their motion.

"Most recently, Shkreli threatened former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by publicly offering $5,000 to anyone who would 'grab' some of her hair on the defendant's behalf during her upcoming book tour" prosecutors wrote.

The threat required "significant expenditure of resources by the U.S. Secret Service," prosecutors said, adding that there was risk that one of Shkreli's many social media followers would take his statements seriously.

Prosecutors also cited several other Twitter and social media postings by Shkreli that they said were harassing to women.

"However inappropriate some of Mr. Shkreli's postings may have been, we do not believe that he intended harm and do not believe that he poses a danger to the community," Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement.

The former pharmaceutical CEO best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media has been out on bail since a jury found him guilty of deceiving investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The defense had argued that investors got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

The 34-year-old defendant faces up to 20 years in prison, though the term could be much lower under sentencing guidelines.

Tom Mcelroy

Just In

Must Read

Art

Raccoon mural

Online fundraiser wants Philly mural of raccoon eating pretzel

Business

09072017_Amazon_Philly_PV_illo

Kenney: Philly would be Prime location for second Amazon HQ

Eagles

090617_Brooks-StandingGuard_AP

Brandon Brooks: The sky is the limit for this Eagles team

Boxing

090517_Mayweather_AP

Insiders: Floyd Mayweather Jr. thought so little of Conor McGregor that he barely trained at all

Escapes

Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.