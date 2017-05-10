Protest outside Toomey's Philly office to call for independent investigation after Comey firing

Protesters fired up over FBI Director James Comey's firing are planning to gather outside of Sen. Pat Toomey's Philadelphia office Wednesday evening.

A rally will be held at 5 p.m. at Second and Chestnut streets, according to a news release. Demonstrators are calling on Toomey to demand that Congress launch an independent investigation and appoint a special prosecutor to look into President Donald Trump's campaign ties to Russia. Comey was leading an investigation into the matter before he was abruptly fired Tuesday.

The event is organized by MoveOn.org, a progressive advocacy group.

“We now face a constitutional crisis,” said MoveOn.org Campaign Director Jo Comerford in the news release. “Donald Trump just fired the one man in America who was leading the most thorough and long-lasting investigation of Donald Trump. There now is no question that we need an independent commission established immediately to ensure that there is a fair, non-partisan and independent investigation into Trump, his administration, and his associates.

Details on the protest can be found on its Facebook event page.

The Republican senator representing Pennsylvania released a statement about the matter Wednesday, calling the timing of Trump's decision "unfortunate." He also called on the need for an ongoing investigation following the decision himself.

“I have doubted the ability of Director Comey to lead the FBI effectively for some time now, but the timing of his dismissal is unfortunate," Toomey said in a statement. "It is now up to the president to appoint, and the Senate to confirm, a successor who has unimpeachable credentials and integrity and who enjoys the confidence of the American people. The next FBI director should continue pursuing ongoing investigations, including the 2016 presidential campaign.”

Toomey has been criticized in the past for not being responsive to constituents after reportedly leaving emails, calls, messages and organizing demonstrations calling for an in-person town hall.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania called Trump's actions "Nixonian" after Trump's decision was announced.





Many congressmen, including Casey and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, are calling for an independent investigation.

Days before he learned of his dismissal, Comey asked for more resources to continue the Russia probe, the Associated Press reported.



Trump's officials attributed the firing to his handling of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's emails. Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said Trump's decision had "nothing to do with Russia" in an interview with CNN Tuesday.

Former President Bill Clinton was the only other president in history to fire an FBI director citing ethical concerns.