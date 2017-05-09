Skin Care Sunscreen
05102017_sunscreen_istock boophotography /iStock.com

.

May 09, 2017

Pupils wouldn't need doctor's note for sunscreen under bill

Skin Care Sunscreen Rhode Island Schools Associated Press
By Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow students to take sunscreen into schools without a doctor's note.

The state House of Representatives voted unanimously to pass the bill Tuesday. The bill now moves to the Senate.

Concerns about skin cancer have led several states to loosen restrictions on sunscreen use in schools.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration labels sunscreen as a medication. Rhode Island's proposal would exempt sunscreen from rules banning students from using over-the-counter medications at schools without special permission.

Washington's governor signed similar legislation into law last week, following Arizona a week earlier.

A Rhode Island school nurse association is opposed to the bill. It says there's a danger of students taking in sunscreen and sharing it with other students who are allergic to it.

