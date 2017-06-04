Questlove playing set at Bok Bar on Sunday following Roots Picnic

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson is spreading out the Roots Picnic celebration well into the weekend.

The award-winning musician who hails from West Philadelphia will be holding an hourslong dance party on Sunday at Bok Bar on Ninth and Mifflin streets from 2-10 p.m. Admission is $10 while kids get in for free.

Bok was a vocational school that closed its doors in 2013 later becoming the bar known for its pretty stellar view of the city.

Questlove, who has been offering his top food picks for Roots Picnic goers all weekend, joked in an Instagram post that he "used to be in love" with a girl who attended the school.

"So cool to spin for all you people out there!" he said.

The Roots drummer will be playing for a whole six hours.

The set will kick off Lee Jones' "Sundae," a "global dance party held every Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia."

Details for the event can be found on its Facebook page here.