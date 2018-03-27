March 27, 2018

Runners challenged to race SEPTA's route 45 bus

Can you beat the bus?

By Sinead Cummings
Runners wait for the SEPTA Route 21 bus to depart from the 40th and Chestnut bus stop, signaling the start of the race to 2nd and Chestnut Streets.

Are you faster than a SEPTA bus?

Test your speed on Thursday, April 5, by racing the route 45 bus through South Philadelphia to Center City.

RELATED: Registration open for 2018 Run for Clean AirEnjoy picturesque views of cherry blossoms at this springtime race

Runners will take off from Oregon Avenue and Broad Street, at 5:43 p.m., running parallel to the 45 along 11th. The finish line will be at 11th and Market streets –it's about a three-mile run.

The number 45 will be making all scheduled stops during its rush hour commute.

Post-race, all runners will be treated to a free beer and bites at Milkboy (1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107), until 7:30 p.m.

If you're one of the top 10 finishers to beat the bus, you'll also receive a special prize.

The challenge, now in its fourth year, is organized by the Clean Air Council. It's free to participate.

Race the Bus 4.0

Thursday, April 5
5:30 p.m. line up for race | Free
Starting at West Oregon Ave. and South Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19145

Sinead Cummings
