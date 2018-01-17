In racist rant, Alabama sorority sister says she can use N-word because she's from New Jersey

A sorority sister at the University of Alabama who hails from Marlton, New Jersey, has been kicked out of her Greek organization after going on a racist rant on social media, during which she uttered a slur for African Americans multiple times.

Harley Barber made the remarks on her "finstagram" account, which is a secondary Instagram profile some users create with the intent of keeping it secret. A Twitter user recorded Barber's video in which the sorority sister says she "f***ing hates n******."