Chefs Television
080717_ChefEdLee_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Chef Edward Lee serves as lead chef on the cooking show "Culinary Genius."

August 25, 2017

Ramsay vs. Lee: how 'Culinary Genius' compares to 'Hell's Kitchen'

'I’m not Gordon Ramsay. I’m much more chill,' said Chef Edward Lee

Chefs Television Philadelphia Kitchens FOX 29 Cooking Competition Gordon Ramsay Fox
By Jenny DeHuff
PhillyVoice Staff

While Brooklyn-born chef Edward Lee doesn’t exhibit the fiery temper of Gordon Ramsay, he does have limited patience for poor performance put forth on plates from amateur chefs on the the summertime TV show, “Culinary Genius,” which wrapped up today on Fox.

RELATED STORIES: Tickets available for annual culinary and live arts party FEASTIVAL 2017 | Chef Gordon Ramsay gives NASCAR taste of the 'F' word at Dover International Speedway | Former 'Hell's Kitchen' contestant, Philly chef Paulie Giganti dead from accidental drug intoxication

Produced by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, “Culinary Genius” is an adaptation from an English show of the same name. Each half-hour episode opens with Lee giving five amateur home chefs a cooking demonstration, and then the competition begins. Each contestant competes to be named the culinary genius of the day.

Samantha Harris, former co-host of “Dancing with the Stars” and “Entertainment Tonight,” compliments Lee as the show’s host.

Unlike Ramsay, who’s fired barbs at his contestants on shows like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares,” Lee said he is not here to make anybody cry. And he’s seen some pretty pathetic offerings.

“A lot of these are good ideas executed really poorly,” Lee told PhillyVoice during a recent interview at Fox studios in Old City.

“Even though I berate people for their bad performances, I always try to give them a tip or a hint like, ‘Listen, you had a great idea. It didn’t go well. Here’s how you could have done it, or should have done it, to make it better.’ I’m not here to belittle anyone.”


During an airing of the show last week, contestants got a chance to watch Lee squirm, when he tried six different types of chili peppers. They ranged from the padron pepper, native to northwest Spain – the mildest of the peppers – to the Scotch bonnet pepper, commonly found in the Caribbean, with a heat rating of 350,000 Scoville units. During his demonstration, Lee asked one of the contestants to deprive him of a glass of milk, no matter how much his mouth burned and how much he begged for it. 

A four-time James Beard Award nominee and owner of three restaurants in Louisville, Ky. and Washington, D.C., Lee has made multiple TV appearances on shows such as PBS’ “The Mind of a Chef,” and most recently he hosted and co-produced a feature documentary called “Fermented.” His self-authored cookbook, Smoke & Pickles, chronicles his unconventional journey from the kitchens of Brooklyn to becoming a lauded Southern-style chef.

“Home cooks have this incredible opportunity now with television and the Internet to push themselves beyond anything they’ve ever done before,” he said.

“At the end of the day, I think the contestants appreciate that I’m not pulling punches or holding anything back. When something is garbage, I say so, but when something’s really good, I say so too. The whole idea is, you’re a home cook, but I want you to cook the best thing you’ve ever cooked in your whole life within this half hour. In order to get people there, sometimes I need to push them a little bit more than they even knew they were capable of doing.”

113016_DeHuff_Carroll.jpg

Jenny DeHuff

jenny@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Boxing

082317_McGregor-Mayweather_AP

Where to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor in the Philly area

Opinion

08242017_scales_of_justice_iStock

Law professors argue colleagues' 'bourgeois' ideal is racist and classist

Eagles

082517NickFoles

Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles' absence is bad on many levels

Performances

Prince

There will be a free Prince tribute concert in West Philly

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.