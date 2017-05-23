Shootings Lawsuits
Meek Mill Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Rapper Meek Mill performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 7, 2015, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

May 23, 2017

Rapper Meek Mill, theater sued over concert fatal shooting

Shootings Lawsuits Connecticut Meek Mill Concerts Philadelphia Associated Press
By Associated Press

WATERBURY, Conn. — Rapper and Philadelphia Meek Mill and a Connecticut theater are being sued over a fatal shooting outside the venue following a concert in December.

The shooting outside the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford killed 31-year-old Travis Ward and 20-year-old Jaquan Graves, both of New Haven. Two others were injured, including 25-year-old Nathan Mitchell, of Hartford.

Lawyers for Ward's family and Mitchell filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Waterbury Superior Court accusing the Philadelphia-born rapper and theater of negligence and misconduct for alleged inadequate security measures. The lawsuit says Meek Mill's lyrics incite violence and there have been shootings at two of his other concerts.

Representatives for the theater and the rapper, whose real name is Robert Williams, did not immediately return messages Tuesday.

The amount of damages sought in the lawsuit wasn't disclosed.

Just In

Must Read

Travel

Wildwood Crest Beach

Jersey Shore town named best summer vacation destination in United States

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

Television

Jim Gardner Cecily Tynan earring

WATCH: 6ABC's Jim Gardner halts Cecily Tynan's forecast to help her look for missing earring

Politics

Hillary accepts nomination

Hacked Philly 2016 DNC Host Committee email account sends malware to journalists

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.