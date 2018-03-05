March 05, 2018

Ray LaMontagne and Neko Case to perform at Festival Pier this summer

By Live Nation
Entertainment Concerts

Content sponsored by LiveNation Badge

Limited - Ray LaMontagne Live Nation Live Nation/for PhillyVoice

Grammy Award winning artist Ray LaMontagne is coming to Philadelphia this summer as part of his 2018 Part Of The Light Tour and is bring along special guest Neko Case. The concert is set for Friday, June 22 at Festival Pier. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m.

Ray LaMontagne quit his job in 1999 to create music after waking up one morning feeling inspired by a Stephen Still song. Since then, he’s released six studio albums – five of which have reached Top 10 status on Billboard. His 2010 album, God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise, received two Grammy nominations and won the award for “Best Folk Album.” Ray’s one-of-a-kind vocal style has earned him raving reviews over the years, from Rolling Stone declaring his work “epic and magical,” to People calling him a “marvel of nature.”

Don’t miss your chance to see Ray LaMontagne perform live on Philadelphia’s waterfront this summer.

Click HERE to purchase tickets!

Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case

Friday, June 22, 2018
Festival Pier
601 N Christopher Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19123

Live Nation

Read more Entertainment Concerts Philadelphia Folk Music Summer Music Live Nation Festival Pier

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Families of Solebury homicide victims tell of 'undescribable' grief
Carroll - Families file lawsuits in Cosmo DiNardo case during press conference

Eagles

Source: Eagles to hire Gunter Brewer to be wide receiver coach
030518MackHollins

Travel

How to get the best seats on an airplane flying coach
airplane seats

Restaurants

Popular Philly chef suspended for allegations of sexual harassment
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Sixers

5 observations from Sixers' turnover-plagued loss to Milwaukee Bucks
030518-ErsanIlyasova-USAToday

Charity

Thanks to the 'Philly Special,' an African village now has safe drinking water
Philly Special Well

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Riviera Maya Mexico

$493-$536 -- Riviera Maya: Intimate 5-Star All-Inclusive Stay

 *
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.