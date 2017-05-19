Celebrities Reality TV
People Teresa Giudice Rob Jennings/NJ Advance Media via AP

In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 photo, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Teresa Giudice strikes a pose behind the counter at the grand opening of Gorga's Homemade Pasta & Pizza restaurant in East Hanover, N.J.

May 19, 2017

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' stars celebrate restaurant's grand opening

Real Housewives of New Jersey
By Nj Advance Media
Associated Press

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars have received the red carpet treatment at the grand opening of a co-star's Italian restaurant.

NJ.com reports owner Joe Gorga and his sister, Teresa Giudice (joo-DEE'-chay), celebrated the opening of Gorga's Homemade Pasta and Pizza on Thursday.

Gorga says the restaurant is a tribute to his mother, who died in March.

Other cast members who attended the opening include Danielle Staub, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania. Flicker and Catania recently opened a gym near the restaurant.

Gorga owns a construction and real estate development business. His wife, Melissa Gorga, runs a Montclair clothing boutique.

Bravo hasn't announced when the show's eighth season will return.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

Nj Advance Media

