Redskins running back won't bring family to Philly because Eagles fans are 'the meanest'

The Redskins will play the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night. And wouldn't you know it, we've got one of those "Eagles fans are so cruel" narratives lined up and ready to go for the primetime matchup.

Washington running back Chris Thompson was on ESPN 980 on Wednesday, and the host baited him into s***-talking Birds fans. Thompson bit. Here are some select quotes, per The Washington Post:

“Philly fans are some of the meanest fans I’ve ever experienced, too,” he said, “so I’m excited about that as well.” ... “You see a lot of the players pregame when we run out of the tunnel, guys just go pray or whatever in the end zone,” Thompson said. “And [two years ago] I went and prayed in the end zone, and one of the [fans] told me, he was like, ‘God’s not going to help you today.’ And I was like oh, shoot. I heard it while I was praying. I was like dang, all right, that’s a little harsh.” ... “I heard that’s the one stadium you keep your family from going to,” he told Weintstein. “My family will be here this week, and they were like, ‘I want to come to the Philly game.’ I said, ‘Absolutely not, you’re going to have to wait until Dallas comes around.’ Because my stepdad, he’s a big guy. And if he starts fighting, it’ll be real bad out there. I was told that right away my rookie year: Keep your family away.”

Let's not delve into a peeing match by using other examples of Washington fans being nasty as well. We've been there before and it doesn't change anyone's perception of Philly fans, so whatever.

Instead, let's look at Thompson's statements specifically — first, regarding the "God’s not going to help you today," comment. Dude, if you can't handle that, you don't belong in professional sports. I completely understand respecting someone's religious beliefs, but as someone who went to Catholic school and remembers the chants from public school kids at basketball games, I can assure you that even teenagers can be much more offensive.

Secondly, I'm sorry, but are you implying that your stepdad is going to engage a fan in a fight? That sounds like the problem is less on us and more on, um, your stepdad. I know, I said I wasn't going to do it, but if you're worried about him getting into a brawl, then maybe you shouldn't invite him to home games, either.