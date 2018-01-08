January 08, 2018

Registration now open for 2018 Flyers Charity Classic

There are four ways Flyers fans of all ages can participate

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
The Philadelphia Flyers will host the second Flyers Charity Classic this summer. 

There are four ways Flyers fans of all ages can participate. There's a 5K run/walk, 10-mile family bike ride, 50K bike ride and 100K bike ride.

Registration is currently open for each event, with early bird discounts in effect through Wednesday, Jan. 31.

View the routes for each race here.

RELATED: Register early for 2018 Phillies Charities 5K

All participants will receive a 2018 Flyers Charity Classic T-shirt, participant medal, race bib with timing chip, free parking, a clear race bag with sponsor coupons and goodies, and access to the Flyers Fan Fest outside XFINITY Live!

The family-friendly post-race party will include games, street hockey, entertainment and food.

2018 Flyers Charity Classic

Sunday, July 15
$45-$100 per person

