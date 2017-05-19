Race to the finish for beer and frozen custard

Registration for the popular Philly 10K race is currently open but limited to 4,500 runners.

The 6.2-mile race begins at Eighth and South streets, winds through Philly neighborhoods and finishes at Fifth and Pine streets.

Across the finish line is the annual post-race party with Philadelphia Brewing Co. beer and a specialty Shake Shack frozen custard featuring Federal Donuts.

Registration is $64 per runner, with a $5 processing fee. Included in the price is race entry, one cold beer, a T-shirt, one custard treat and a finisher's keepsake.

The top three male and top three female runners will receive prizes. First place is $250.

Since the race takes place Sunday, Aug. 27, when temperatures are usually high, there will be cool-down stations for runners. Look for cold sponges at the halfway point and cold sponges and electrolyte beverages at the finish line, in addition to three water stops on the course and bottled water at the finish for all runners.

Sunday, Aug. 27

7:30 a.m. start time | $69 registration

Eighth and South streets