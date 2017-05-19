Fitness Races
running File Art/for PhillyVoice

Runners.

May 19, 2017

Race to the finish for beer and frozen custard

The 2017 Philly 10K will take place in August

Fitness Races Philadelphia Running
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Registration for the popular Philly 10K race is currently open but limited to 4,500 runners.

The 6.2-mile race begins at Eighth and South streets, winds through Philly neighborhoods and finishes at Fifth and Pine streets.

Across the finish line is the annual post-race party with Philadelphia Brewing Co. beer and a specialty Shake Shack frozen custard featuring Federal Donuts.

RELATED: Nighttime race ends with food truck party at Eakins OvalRun, walk, ride down Broad Street during new Flyers Charity ClassicFlying Fish 5K begins and ends at brewery in South Jersey

Registration is $64 per runner, with a $5 processing fee. Included in the price is race entry, one cold beer, a T-shirt, one custard treat and a finisher's keepsake. 

The top three male and top three female runners will receive prizes. First place is $250.

Since the race takes place Sunday, Aug. 27, when temperatures are usually high, there will be cool-down stations for runners. Look for cold sponges at the halfway point and cold sponges and electrolyte beverages at the finish line, in addition to three water stops on the course and bottled water at the finish for all runners.

2017 Philly 10K

Sunday, Aug. 27
7:30 a.m. start time | $69 registration
Eighth and South streets

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

051717_Boner4ever

Historic 'Boner 4ever' building, now leasing apartments, seen as key to North Philly revival

Education

051982017_kid_sinner_PV

Fidget spinners: learning aid or just the latest distraction in school?

Sixers

051717_Fultz-Ball_AP

Sixers mock draft roundup, post-lottery edition

LGBT

05182017_sharron_cooks_LI

Philly LGBT commission chair forced out for 'attacks' on fellow members

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.