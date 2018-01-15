Reliving the Eagles' playoff win through the eyes of Cowboys, Giants, and Redskins fans

During the NFL season, the Cowboys blog BloggingTheBoys.com has a weekly feature called "Trolling the Nation," in which they scour message boards looking for fans of teams around league watching (and commenting on) Cowboys games as they happen. They then publish those comments on their site.



Welp. A good idea is a good idea, and I'm stealing that jawn. For the Eagles' playoff win over the Atlanta Falcons, I took a look at the comment sections for the live game threads at the SB Nation sites for the Cowboys, Giants, and Redskins, who find themselves in a similar position as Eagles fans in the playoffs most years – rooting against whoever made the playoffs in the NFC East. Here's what I found.

Pregame

• Gee, I wonder who to root for....? (Cowboys)

• Here's to one and done... (Cowboys)

• My prediction: Cry Eagles Cry. (Cowboys)

• The Eagles are having their magical season they waited so long for. Then Karma slapped them for being terrible fans. (Cowboys)

• I want the stadium empty by midway of the 3rd quarter. (Cowboys)

• Let's Go Falcons! Light up that weak secondary Matty Ice!! That ATL D Line is going to wreak havoc all day. A little nervous for this game for two reasons. 1) Everyone is counting out the Eagles. 2) I have a hard time trusting the Falcons on the road. Looks like it will be 32 degrees for the game which isn’t great for Atlanta but it could be worse considering the weather the northeast has had. (Giants)

• Hopefully Matty Ice can make that Eagles secondary look like they do when they play us. (Giants)

• No matter what f the shegirls. (Redskins)



• Ryan>>>Foles. Eagles are otherwise better. (Redskins)

Jay Ajayi fumbles

• Ajajajajaji (Cowboys)

• Hey, I remember people here wanting Ajayi. We will use a single play to base his entire worth. That guys sucks. (Cowboys)

• Balls fumbling at the Linc. (Redskins)

Nick Foles takes a bad sack, knocking the Eagles out of FG range

• HAHAHAHA!!! Foles takes the sack. I have a feeling that unless the refs help the Eagles today, they’re going to really struggle offensively. (Cowboys)

• LOL @ Folols (Cowboys)

• Dang, Philthy looks like hot garbage so far today. (Giants)

• LOL. Nick Foles sucks. (Redskins)

Nelson Agholor has a long run down to the 1 yard line • Must be nice to have an offensive playcaller with some imagination that keeps a defense second guessing. (Cowboys) • Good playcall. (Cowboys) • That fake toss inside handoff to Agholar was a nasty nasty play. Looks like we got a game here! Still rooting hard for the Falcons. I’m hoping Julio takes over soon. (Giants) • After watching the Giants all season, I forgot what creative plays look like. (Giants) Eagles punch it into the end zone on fourth down