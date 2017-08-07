Remembering Dutch: Reactions to Darren Daulton’s passing

August 07, 2017
Darren “Dutch” Daulton, the leader of the 1993 Philadelphia Phillies team that went from worst to first and captured the National League pennant, has passed away at the age of 55 after a four-year battle with brain cancer. On one of the most beloved teams in Philadelphia history, Dutch was the heart and soul.
Here are a few of the best stories written about Daulton, followed by Twitter reactions to the former Phillies catcher’s passing.
The Inquirer’s Frank Fitzpatrick focused on Daulton’s leadership in a Phillies locker room full of characters:
Mr. Daulton typically was the first to emerge from the players’ training-room hideaway to confront postgame questions. He was the buffer with a media many Phillies distrusted and avoided. He convened team meetings and, in one memorable instance in St. Louis, publicly questioned the guts of pitchers Schilling and Tommy Greene.
At CSN Philly, Jim Salisbury wrote about how Dutch was able to go out on top with the Florida Marlins in 1997:
Daulton swigged champagne in the raucous Marlins clubhouse that night and he got his World Series ring. But he was always a Phillie at heart. And so, against the backdrop of the team's familiar red logo, he announced his retirement at Veterans Stadium that winter and the turnout of folks who worked behind-the-scenes for the club was impressive. Daulton, you see, wasn't just good to the big guys in uniform. He was good to everyone.
For MLB.com, Paul Hagen detailed how Daulton fought through nine knee surgeries:
Daulton was never as consistently productive after he returned. The following season he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee when he slipped on the wet artificial turf while rounding second base at Veterans Stadium. It was the latest in a series of knee injuries that required multiple surgeries. Teammates marveled at his toughness, the extraordinary lengths he had to go through to get himself ready to play every day.
And here are some of the Twitter tributes to Daulton:
We will miss you, Dutch.— Phillies (@Phillies) August 7, 2017
Our full statement: https://t.co/pGgbB5GF3N pic.twitter.com/jf3fEuc5sy
Could not have asked for a better teammate and friend. Prayers for his entire family at this time. I love you Bubba!!!— John Kruk (@JohnKruk) August 7, 2017
I've often thought no one had a better ending to his career than Dutch. Hit cleanup in Gm 7 of the WS, his team won & he never played again.— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 7, 2017
Why baseball is sometimes secondary....but Darren was a hero in my eyes!!!! #legendaryleader... we love you !!! Dutch— ricky bottalico (@rickybottalico) August 7, 2017
Darren Daulton fought a really tough game and Dutch took it to extra innings. Better than a terrific guy. #RIP Dutch @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/oUvWc94J2A— Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 7, 2017
They do not make 'em like Darren Daulton anymore. His courage and toughness should never be forgotten. RIP Dutch.— Jim Jackson (@JimJPhilly) August 7, 2017
An unforgettable moment we had with Dutch, Michael and Ricky back in 2009. pic.twitter.com/DJXKDQvT94— CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) August 7, 2017
RIP to Darren Daulton. Great leader of the '93 Phils. Every member of that pennant winner will attest that he was a terrific teammate. pic.twitter.com/PfBE5OLRro— Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) August 7, 2017
Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Darren Daulton today! You will be missed my friend, always enjoyed your presence at the ballpark— Cameron Rupp (@CameronRupp) August 7, 2017
After four years of battling brain cancer, my dear friend and great teammate, Darren Daulton, has passed away.... https://t.co/w2MEd8yrdW— Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) August 7, 2017
Had the pleasure of being a social friend of Darren Daulton. Energetic player. Great person! God bless him and his family!— Chris Therien (@ctherien6) August 7, 2017
RIP #DarrenDaulton Happy to have known you and be around the good times and the last few years as you and Amanda never gave up the fight.— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) August 7, 2017
Outstanding athlete, heroic human being, and a fantastic friend...you will be missed Darren. #DaultonAlwaysATen pic.twitter.com/nz4kZ50EZn— Bernie Parent (@BernieParent1) August 7, 2017
I know Dad's favorite Phils team was the wonderfully wacky group of grinders in '93. Daulton was the heart/soul of that squad. #RIPDutch— Todd Kalas (@RealToddKalas) August 7, 2017
