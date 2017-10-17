Goverment Politics
Rep Tom Marino Susan Walsh/AP

In this file photo, Rep. Thomas Marino, R-Pa., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Marino to be the nation's drug czar. Manchin says Marino played a key role in passing a bill weakening the Drug Enforcement Administration's authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.

October 17, 2017

Rep. Tom Marino withdraws as Trump's drug czar nominee

Move follows reports that Pennsylvania congressman played key role in bill that weakened government's control over opioids

Goverment Politics Washington D.C. Donald Trump Opioids
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the Pennsylvania congressman he chose to be the nation's drug czar is withdrawing from consideration for the job.

Trump's announcement Tuesday on Twitter follows reports that Republican Rep. Tom Marino played a key role in passing a bill that weakened the federal government's authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.

RELATED: Donald Trump's claim about predecessors, fallen troops disputed

Trump says Marino "has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration."

Trump added that "Tom is a fine man and a great congressman."

Marino's 10th Congressional District touches 15 counties in northeast, north and central Pennsylvania.

Trump had raised the possibility Monday of withdrawing Marino's nomination after reports by The Washington Post and CBS' "60 Minutes."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had said confirming Marino as the nation's drug czar would be like "putting the wolf in charge of the henhouse."

