Travel Aviation
American Airlines Twitter/for PhillyVoice

A U.S. Airways plane from Philadelphia was forced to make an emergency landing without its nose gear at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston late Monday night.

October 25, 2017

Report: After in-flight problem, American Airlines flight returns to Philly

Travel Aviation Philadelphia International Airport Emergency Landings American Airlines Police Philadelphia
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

An American Airlines flight en route to Orlando on Wednesday afternoon aborted the trip and returned to Philadelphia International Airport after a problem was detected, according to reports.

The pilot turned Flight 1748 around when an indicator light came on, 6ABC reported.

After the plane touched down safely before 3 p.m., maintenance crews checked the plane to determine the problem.

About 150 passengers and five crew members were put on a later flight, the station reported. 

There were no reports of injuries.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102417_Eagles-Wentz_AP

Awestruck Eagles running out of words to describe Carson Wentz

History

ThenNowNavyLead_Carroll.jpg

Then and Now: A look back at the changing face of the Philadelphia Navy Yard

Neighborhoods

071117_Fishtownmural

5 Philly ’hoods you wouldn’t have recognized 60 years ago

Halloween

Halloween The Twisted Tail

10 Halloween parties happening in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Montego Bay Jamaica

$959 & up -- Montego Bay: 5-Night All-Incl. Getaway w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.