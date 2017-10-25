Report: After in-flight problem, American Airlines flight returns to Philly

An American Airlines flight en route to Orlando on Wednesday afternoon aborted the trip and returned to Philadelphia International Airport after a problem was detected, according to reports.



The pilot turned Flight 1748 around when an indicator light came on, 6ABC reported.

After the plane touched down safely before 3 p.m., maintenance crews checked the plane to determine the problem.

About 150 passengers and five crew members were put on a later flight, the station reported.

There were no reports of injuries.