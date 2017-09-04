Pa. boy, 6, pinned by car operated by brother, 4, wanting to go to Chuck E. Cheese's

A 6-year-old boy is critically injured after he was pinned by a car operated by his 4-year-old brother on Sunday in Pittsburgh, TribLIVE reported.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood when the 4-year-old boy "wanted to go" to Chuck E. Cheese's and found the keys to the car, police told the publication.

The boy put the car in reverse in the family's driveway when his 6-year-old brother fell out and became pinned under the vehicle, according to the Associated Press.

Emergency responders lifted the car, which was found on the sidewalk with its front end on the road, to free the boy who was then taken to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.