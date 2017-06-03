Attacks London
Britain London Bridge incident Dominic Lipinski/AP

An armed Policeman talks to members of the public outside London Bridge Hospital as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

June 03, 2017

Multiple injuries in incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market

Police say they are also responding to a third incident in Vauxhall

By Associated Press

LONDON — British police said they were dealing with "incidents" on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians.

Several witnesses said some victims also appeared to have stab wounds.

London's Metropolitan Police said armed officers were at two scenes — on the bridge and the nearby market, a busy area of restaurants and bars. Police later said they were dealing with another incident in Vauxhall, a commercial and residential district in southwest London. 

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. One, Holly Jones, told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people. She said she saw at least four or five people on the ground.

Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

"We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement," he told Sky News.

Heaven said he saw armed police arriving on the scene.

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station and two others were closed at the request of police.

The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants.

