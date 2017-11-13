Report: Cowboys LB Sean Lee likely to miss Sunday matchup vs. Eagles

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is unlikely to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Lee injured his hamstring during the Cowboys' 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday

In the last two Dallas wins over Philly, Lee has had mammoth games. In the only game that mattered between the Eagles and Cowboys last season, Lee had 11 tackles and two tackles for loss. He also had perhaps the play of the night, when he tackled Darren Sproles for a six-yard loss after an ill-advised swing pass that knocked the Eagles out of field goal range.

In a Cowboys win in 2015, Lee had 14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups and an interception.

While a great player, Lee's soft tissue is made out of dandelions. Here is Lee's injury history going back to his time at Penn State:

• 2008 (Penn State) - Torn ACL. Missed the entire season.

• 2009 (Penn State) - Sprained knee. Missed 3 games.

• 2010 (Dallas) - Strained hamstring. Missed 2 games.

• 2011 (Dallas) - Dislocated wrist. Missed 1 game.

• 2012 (Dallas) - Toe. IR. Missed 10 games.

• 2013 (Dallas) - Hamstring. Missed 5 games, including Week 17 finale vs Eagles.

• 2014 (Dallas) - Torn ACL. Missed the entire season.

• 2015 (Dallas) - Concussion and hamstring. Missed 2 games.



• 2017 (Dallas) - Hamstring. Missed 2 games. Expected to miss more.



The Cowboys will be without their best skill position player on Sunday night in Ezekiel Elliott, and it remains to be seen whether or not their best offensive lineman, Tyron Smith, can return from injury in time to face the Eagles. They may now also be without their best defender.

