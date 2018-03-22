March 22, 2018

Eagles sign veteran wide receiver Mike Wallace

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032218_Mike-Wallace_usat Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports, File

The Eagles have signed wide receiver Mike Wallace.

The Philadelphia Eagles have found their replacement for Torrey Smith, who they previously traded to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley. On Thursday evening, the team announced that they had agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Mike Wallace.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is worth $2.5 million, with incentives.

Wallace is still a productive receiver. His numbers the last two seasons in Baltimore:

 Mike WallaceRec Yards YPC TD 
 2016 721017 14.1 
 2017 52748 14.1 
 TOTAL 1241765 14.2 


Wallace was one of the fastest players ever to enter the NFL, as he ran a 4.28 40 at the 2009 NFL Combine. Obviously, wear and tear over the course of nine seasons in the NFL has slowed Wallace to some degree, but he can still run by defenders.


In the Eagles' offense, the mere threat of the deep ball should open up opportunities underneath for Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, and Nelson Agholor. The move also allows second year pro Mack Hollins to grow in the offense more slowly, rather than being immediately elevated into a starting role.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Mike Wallace

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
032118JustinReid

Freedom

They're fighting for your right to go barefoot – wherever, whenever
Barefoot is Legal

Books

Do books have a restrictive rating system?
Cat in a bookstore

Weather

Updated and expanded: How much snow fell near you?
03212018_Mondauk_Park_BM

Sixers

The Sixers laid the absolute smackdown on tanking Grizzlies, as good teams do
032218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

That's Show Biz

Netflix scores with biopic of ‘National Lampoon’ co-founder
'A Futile and Stupid Gesture'

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.