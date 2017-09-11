Eagles NFL
AP_17253661430471.jpg Mark Tenally/AP

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby rides a cart off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md.

September 11, 2017

Report: Eagles CB Ronald Darby will only miss 4-6 weeks

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

In the Philadelphia Eagles' win Sunday afternoon over the Washington Redskins, newly acquired cornerback Ronald Darby suffered what looked to be a gruesome ankle injury.

After the game, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that X-rays of Darby's ankle were negative, but the team still needed to check for tendon and ligament damage with an MRI.

After further testing, Rapoport is reporting that there was no major ligament damage, and Darby will be able to return to the lineup in just 4-6 weeks.

That is incredibly surprising and favorable news to the Eagles, as Darby is the team's best corner.

The Eagles' next six opponents are the Chiefs, Giants, Chargers, Cardinals, Panthers, and Redskins.

