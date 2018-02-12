February 12, 2018

Report: Eagles expected to promote Press Taylor to QB coach

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
021218CarsonWentz Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

I can't find a picture of Press Taylor in our database, so here's a picture of the Eagles' quarterbacks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to promote assistant quarterbacks coach Press Taylor to quarterbacks coach, replacing John DeFilippo, who left to become the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator.

Taylor became the assistant quarterbacks coach to DeFilippo in 2016. He joined the team initially as an offensive quality control coach in 2013.

Taylor was a quarterback at Marshall University from 2009 to 2010. He was 1 for 3 for 10 yards in his career there, though he did lead Butler Community College in El Dorado, KS to a pair of Junior College National Championships in 2007 and 2008, according to his bio on the Eagles' team site.

Prior to joining the Eagles in 2013, he was Tulsa's quarterbacks coach in 2011 and 2012, working with former Eagles training camp stud G.J. Kinne.

The Eagles still have to fill their offensive coordinator position. To be determined if they promote from within for that spot, with the top internal candidates being running backs coach Duce Staley and wide receivers coach Mike Groh.

