April 23, 2018

Report: Eagles restructure RG Brandon Brooks' contract, clear big chunk of cap space

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042318BrandonBrooks Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Brooks celebrates his huge signing bonus.

A little over a month ago, the Philadelphia Eagles re-structured the contract of Lane Johnson, when they converted his salary into a signing bonus, freeing up $7.5 million in cap space.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Eagles have done the same with Johnson's partner on the right side of the Eagles' offensive line, RG Brandon Brooks, this time freeing up another $6.37 million in cap space.

Brooks made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career last season, as he and Johnson formed unarguably the best RG-RT tandem in the NFL. 

Obviously, Johnson and Brooks will be a big part of the Eagles' offense for the foreseeable future, so adding money onto their contracts down the road, thus making them more difficult to cut, should not be a worry for the Eagles' front office. The worry instead lies in the fact that they will now carry bigger cap hits down the road.

For now, Howie Roseman has an extra $6-plus million in spending flexibility.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brandon Brooks

Just In

Must Read

Investigation

Police: Woman, man killed outside party near Temple University
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser

Eagles

Game-by-game 2018 Eagles win-loss predictions
042118CarsonWentz

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Development

Philadelphia city controller releases data, policy analysis of 10-year tax abatement
Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline Buildings

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.