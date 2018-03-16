Report: Eagles to release Vinny Curry (for real this time, probably)

A couple weeks ago, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the Philadelphia Eagles were releasing Vinny Curry. And then they weren't. Well, now they are again, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Curry had just nine sacks over the last three years, though he was a good player for the Eagles in 2017, particularly in the run game. Unfortunately, Curry's play simply did not match up with his pay. Here are the cap numbers for the remainder of Curry's contract:

2018: $11,000,000

2019: $11,250,000

2020: $12,000,000



The Eagles couldn't keep Curry around at those numbers. By releasing him, the Eagles will save $5,000,000, but will also take a cap hit of $6,000,000 in dead money. That's a tough pill to swallow, but a necessary one.

Even with Curry on his way out, the Eagles upgraded their defensive end position this offseason, when they able to trade for former Seahawk Michael Bennett.

Curry grew up an Eagles fan, and he was drafted by the Birds in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In six years in Philly, he had 95 tackles and 22 sacks.

UPDATE: The Eagles confirmed: