March 16, 2018

Report: Eagles to release Vinny Curry (for real this time, probably)

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031618VinnyCurry Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Vinny Curry will be on another team in 2018.

A couple weeks ago, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the Philadelphia Eagles were releasing Vinny Curry. And then they weren't. Well, now they are again, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. 

Curry had just nine sacks over the last three years, though he was a good player for the Eagles in 2017, particularly in the run game. Unfortunately, Curry's play simply did not match up with his pay. Here are the cap numbers for the remainder of Curry's contract:

  1. 2018: $11,000,000
  2. 2019: $11,250,000
  3. 2020: $12,000,000

The Eagles couldn't keep Curry around at those numbers. By releasing him, the Eagles will save $5,000,000, but will also take a cap hit of $6,000,000 in dead money. That's a tough pill to swallow, but a necessary one.

Even with Curry on his way out, the Eagles upgraded their defensive end position this offseason, when they able to trade for former Seahawk Michael Bennett.

Curry grew up an Eagles fan, and he was drafted by the Birds in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In six years in Philly, he had 95 tackles and 22 sacks.

UPDATE: The Eagles confirmed:

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Vinny Curry

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Where do the Eagles currently stand on gaining compensatory picks in the 2019 NFL Draft?
031618TreyBurton

Women's History Month

Escaping George Washington: Oney Judge's 'amazing story' of courage
Only_Judge

Television

A visual, four-decade history of Jim Gardner's mustache
Jim Gardner 1983

Sixers

Sixers overcome rough start to steal late win against the Knicks
031618-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Opinion

Congress, listen to America: NO concealed carry reciprocity
03162018_gun_holster_wikimedia

Food

Who invented eating utensils?
fork and knife

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.