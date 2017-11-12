Eagles NFL
111217DannellEllerbe David Goldman/AP

Dannell Ellerbe and Joe Douglas have history.

November 12, 2017

Agent: Eagles to sign a linebacker

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dannell Ellerbe
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to sign free agent linebacker Dannell Ellerbe tomorrow, according to his agent, via Twitter. Ellerbe is an eight-year veteran who has played with the Ravens, Dolphins, and Saints.

Ellerbe will turn 32 years old later this month.

With the Saints a year ago, Ellerbe had 44 tackles, 4 sacks, and 2 pass breakups in nine games (eight starts). According to Josh Katzenstein of The Times-PicayuneEllerbe was unable to pass a physical before training camp began in July, due to a foot injury. He also suffered an assortment of other injuries since the Saints traded Kenny Stills to the Dolphins for Ellerbe and a third-round pick in 2015.

Ellerbe attended school at the University of Georgia and was a 2009 undrafted free agent who signed with the Ravens when Eagles personnel head Joe Douglas was Baltimore's southeast area scout.

The Eagles' current linebackers are Nigel Bradham, Mychal Kendricks, Joe Walker, Najee Goode, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Nate Gerry. To be determined how the Eagles intend on using Ellerbe.

Jimmy Kempski

