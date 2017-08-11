Eagles NFL
Zeke got suspended.

August 11, 2017

Report: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games by NFL

By Rich Hofmann
There was a report that a "definite suspension" was coming star Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's way, and that turned out to be the case. According to ESPN, Elliott has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy:

Elliott is expected to appeal the suspension, league sources told Schefter. Elliott has three business days to file notice of appeal, and a hearing must be scheduled within 10 days of receipt of the notice, according to Article 46 of the collective bargaining agreement, which governs appeal of commissioner discipline. The appeal would be heard by the commissioner or his designee, usually former NFL executive Harold Henderson.

As we wrote earlier today, the Cowboys' first six games are:

1. Giants
2. At Broncos
3. At Cardinals
4. Rams
5. Packers
6. At 49ers
Elliott has been under investigation for over a year, stemming from a pattern of alleged abuse over the span of a few days in July 2016, after which Elliott's girlfriend filed a report with police.

Elliott was a major reason the Dallas went from worst to first in 2016, gaining just under 2000 yards from scrimmage. It remains to be seen how the appeal goes, but Elliott's off-field actions could give the Cowboys to deal with a major obstacle to deal with as the 2017 season begins.


