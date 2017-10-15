Movies Sexual Abuse
Harvey Weinstein Bob Weinstein Chris Pizzello/AP

In this March 28, 2005 file photo, "Sin City" co-director Robert Rodriguez, center, poses with Miramax co-founders Harvey, left, and Bob Weinstein at the Los Angeles premiere. Bob Weinstein, in an interview published Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, by The Hollywood Reporter, he said that he and Harvey have barely spoken in five years, explaining they ran separate divisions of their company from opposite coasts. Bob said he knew Harvey was unfaithful to his wife, but had no idea of the alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault. He says he feels "sick for the victims.

October 15, 2017

Report: Harvey Weinstein's brother in a 'waking nightmare'

Movies Sexual Abuse United States Hollywood Associated Press
By Frazier Moore
Associated Press

NEW YORK — The brother of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and co-founder of the company that now finds itself in crisis says he's in "a waking nightmare" and had no idea "the type of predator" his brother is accused of being.

"I want him to get the justice he deserves," Bob Weinstein said.

Bob, 62, operated in the shadow of his much more public and flamboyant older brother for more than 30 years as they partnered in Miramax and, more recently, The Weinstein Co. But In an interview published Saturday by The Hollywood Reporter, he said that he and Harvey, 65, have barely spoken in five years. The brothers ran separate divisions of their company, from opposite coasts — Bob in Los Angeles, Harvey in New York.

"The members of the board, including myself, did not know the extent of my brother's actions," Weinstein said in the interview. He said he knew his brother was unfaithful to wife Georgina Chapman, "philandering with every woman he could meet." But he insisted he had no idea his brother was allegedly committing acts of sexual harassment and assault.

"I'll tell you what I did know: Harvey was a bully, Harvey was arrogant, he treated people like (crap) all the time," Bob said.

"I'm mortified and disgusted by my brother's actions. And I am sick for the victims. And I feel for them."

Dozens of women, including actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have gone public with accusations against Harvey following recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker detailing misconduct claims by others.

In the latest development, British actress Lysette Anthony said she's told police that Harvey raped her in the 1980s.

Anthony, who currently appears in the British soap opera "Hollyoaks," told the Sunday Times newspaper that Weinstein attacked her after showing up at her London home. She said she was left feeling "disgusted and embarrassed."

It was reported this week that London police were investigating a rape allegation against the producer relating to an incident in the '80s. The city's Metropolitan Police confirmed their investigation without identifying Weinstein by name.

Weinstein has denied any nonconsensual sexual conduct with any women.

A week ago he was fired from The Weinstein Co., which will now undergo a name change as it struggles to survive the current scandal.

Despite widespread predictions that the company will be forced to shut down or be sold, Bob Weinstein says, "There is a plan to come out on the other side."

Frazier Moore

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Panthers Helmet

Video: Panthers fan punches other fan in the face during game against Eagles

Fox News

AP_17144756884298.jpg

Philly local and Fox anchor Jesse Watters reads scolding texts from liberal mom in new segment

Eagles

101117_Hicks-Panthers_AP

Eagles vs. Panthers: Predictions, betting lines and TV/radio broadcast info

Transportation

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Pennsylvania Turnpike closure expected to add more than an hour to drive times

Escapes

Limited - Iberostar Jamaica

$909 & up -- Jr. Suite: Iberostar Jamaica Escape incl. Air

 *
Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.