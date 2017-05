Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot seven times at Fairmount Park on Sunday night.

Authorities responded to the Belmont Plateau section of the park at around 6 p.m., according to 6ABC.

A 19-year-old victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified a motive in the shooting.