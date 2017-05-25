Health News Medical
03022015_Alzheimers_AP Carrie Antlfinger/AP

The goal of Juniper Village's music therapy program is to allow the patients to relive memories through song.

May 25, 2017

Report: More Americans with Alzheimer's are dying at home

Health News Medical United States Alzheimer's Associated Press
By Mike Stobbe
Associated Press

NEW YORK — One in 4 Alzheimer's deaths in the United States are now occurring at home — a startling increase that marks a shift away from hospitals and nursing homes, according to a report released Thursday.

Alzheimer's deaths in hospitals and nursing homes or other long-term care facilities shrank from more than 80 percent to 60 percent over 15 years. Meanwhile, those dying at home rose from 14 percent to 25 percent, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder that impairs memory, judgment and other mental abilities. It's most common in the elderly. In the final stages of the disease, people have trouble eating and carrying on a conversation, are vulnerable to pneumonia and infections, and often need around-the-clock care.

The Alzheimer's death rate has risen nearly 80 percent since 1999 and the disease is the nation's sixth leading cause of death.

Deaths have been climbing for some time. A big reason is declines in other causes of death — particularly heart disease and cancer — are enabling more people to live long enough to die from Alzheimer's, experts say.

In the new report, the CDC analyzed death certificates from 1999 to 2014 and found a surprise — a shift in where people with Alzheimer's are dying.

Experts said it's not clear why more people with Alzheimer's are dying at home than in hospitals or nursing homes.

One possible explanation is patient preference. For people losing their memories, it can be a comfort to remain in familiar surroundings, said Jeff Huber, president of Home Instead Senior Care, an Omaha-based company that provides home care to tens of thousands of clients with Alzheimer's and dementia.

But it can be difficult for families. Even if they have the insurance or money to get home-care workers to help, caring for an Alzheimer's patient can take an exhausting toll, experts said.

As baby boomers age, "the numbers dying from Alzheimer's are just going to get worse," said Keith Fargo, director of scientific programs for the Alzheimer's Association.

The CDC also released Alzheimer's death rates for counties.

The counties with the highest rates over 10 years were tiny Eddy County in east central North Dakota, and Hamlin County in eastern South Dakota. Several counties in the South were near the top of the list.

It's not clear why. Doctors in some places might be better at diagnosing Alzheimer's, or coroners and medical examiners might more commonly put Alzheimer's on death certificates instead of other causes, said Christopher Taylor, a CDC epidemiologist who was the report's lead author.

Mike Stobbe

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

052517CarsonWentz

Eagles power ranking roundup

Opinion

Greg Gianforte

Montana voters can save (or bodyslam) the country

Bad For You

Pepsi Fire

Bad For You - Pepsi Fire

SEPTA

02-110216_SEPTA_Carroll.jpg

SEPTA approves systemwide fare increases effective in July

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.