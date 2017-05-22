Report: NFL still investigating Ezekiel Elliott for almost a year now

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is still under investigation for domestic abuse, which is something the NFL has been looking at for nearly a year now, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

And no, this is not the incident where Elliott exposed a woman's breast at a St. Patrick's Day party. Rather, it stems from an incident, or rather a pattern of alleged abuse over the span of several days in July of 2016, in which Elliott's girlfriend filed a report with police.

In a story for Sports Illustrated from back in December of last year, Tim Rohan gave a thorough explanation of the incident itself, and the process the NFL will undertake to come to a resolution. It's very well done.

A couple weeks ago, we noted Vegas' over-under win totals for the 2017 season. In my view, the Cowboys' over-under total of 9.5 wins appeared oddly low, especially considering their extreme success in 2016, the popularity of the team in question, and the delusional nature of their fan base.

• Cowboys (9.5) : This line surprised me. I figured Vegas would push the Cowboys' number way up, expecting that their delusional fan base would bet the over on just about any number they'd throw out there. But at 9.5 wins, that actually looks like a bargain. The Cowboys lost a lot of contributing players on defense, but that offense remains a powerhouse. I'll take the over.

I do wonder if Vegas' low over-unders on the Cowboys and the Elliott investigation are related. Elliott was the NFL's leading rusher as a rookie in 2016, carrying the ball 322 times for 1631 yards and 15 TDs.

