Report: CB Patrick Robinson to sign with Saints

According to Ian Rapoport from NFL Network, Philadelphia Eagles slot corner is heading back to New Orleans to play for the Saints. Rapoport previously reported that Robinson was headed back to Philly.

This outcome was far from a "surprise." After signing as a Band-Aid three weeks after the start of free agency began last offseason, Robinson had a career year as the Eagles' slot corner. He was perhaps the steal of free agency a year ago. Now that his stock has risen, Robinson was poised to cash in on the open market this offseason.

Robinson will be a tough loss for the Eagles, but at least for the first time in ages, they have good depth at corner, though no prototypical slot corners to take Robinson's place.

Robinson will always be remembered for his momentum-shifting pick six in the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings.



The Eagles have now lost Trey Burton, Beau Allen, and Robinson in free agency, #AsExpected.

