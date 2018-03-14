March 14, 2018

Report: CB Patrick Robinson to sign with Saints

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031418PatrickRobinson Kirt Dozier/USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Robinson is heading back to New Orleans.

According to Ian Rapoport from NFL Network, Philadelphia Eagles slot corner is heading back to New Orleans to play for the Saints. Rapoport previously reported that Robinson was headed back to Philly.

This outcome was far from a "surprise." After signing as a Band-Aid three weeks after the start of free agency began last offseason, Robinson had a career year as the Eagles' slot corner. He was perhaps the steal of free agency a year ago. Now that his stock has risen, Robinson was poised to cash in on the open market this offseason.

Robinson will be a tough loss for the Eagles, but at least for the first time in ages, they have good depth at corner, though no prototypical slot corners to take Robinson's place.

Robinson will always be remembered for his momentum-shifting pick six in the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings. 


The Eagles have now lost Trey Burton, Beau Allen, and Robinson in free agency, #AsExpected.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Patrick Robinson

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Philly students converge on City Hall to call for stronger gun laws
Students_Protest_City_Hall

Sixers

5 observations from Sixers' disappointing loss to Indiana Pacers
031418-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Food & Drink

It's March Cheese Madness at Di Bruno Bros.
10022015_Dickinson_DiBrunos1

Eagles

Nigel Bradham re-signs with Eagles
031418NigelBradham

Performances

'School of Rock' musical based on hit film coming to Philly
School of Rock

Relationships

Bad neighbors: The adult potty-training files
03132018_outhouse_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.