Report: Released Eagles CB Daryl Worley faces six charges

It didn't take long for the Philadelphia Eagles to part ways with newly acquired cornerback Daryl Worley after he was arrested Sunday morning. They acted quickly, releasing him Sunday evening.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN, Worley has been charged with six offenses.

He faces six charges in all: DUI (first offense), firearms not to be carried without a license, carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia, possession of an instrument of crime, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct/engaging in fighting.

Yikes. If indeed all of those charges are legitimate, releasing Worley was an easy decision for the Eagles, considering he was projected as little more than a potential role player heading into the 2018 season. Les Bowen and Chris Palmer of The Philadelphia Daily News reported on Worley's intentions of continuing to play in the NFL:

If Worley gets another chance, it won't be in Philly.

