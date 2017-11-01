Crashes Bus
sirens Antonprado/iStock.com

November 01, 2017

Reports: School bus veers off road into Delaware County woods

Crashes Bus Tinicum Police Delaware County
By PhillyVoice Staff

Police have responded to the scene of a school bus crash in Tinicum Township, where the vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway into a wooded area.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of Interstate 95 and Route 420, according to 6ABC.

It was not immediately known how many people were on the bus and whether anyone was injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

103117_Ajayi-2_AP

Why Jay Ajayi cost so little – and why those red flags don't seem to worry Eagles

LGBT

11012017_William_Way_convo_NHM

One year later: Strides made on Gayborhood racism, but work still to be done

Restaurants

Le Bec FIn

10 of Philly's most missed closed restaurants

Hospitals

Jefferson Hospital

Here's how Philly hospitals grade out in survey on patient safety

Escapes

Limited - Cancun Mexico

$769 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.