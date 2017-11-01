Reports: School bus veers off road into Delaware County woods

November 01, 2017
Police have responded to the scene of a school bus crash in Tinicum Township, where the vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway into a wooded area.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of Interstate 95 and Route 420, according to 6ABC.
#BREAKING : #Skyfox is over the scene of a school bus crash in Tinicum Township near I-95 southbound and Route 420 #LIVE pic.twitter.com/vL9zHm4EK2— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) November 1, 2017
It was not immediately known how many people were on the bus and whether anyone was injured.
