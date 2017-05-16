Politics Donald Trump
In this December 2015 file photo, FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey last week, dramatically ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling.

May 16, 2017

NYT: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The White House disputed a report Monday that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times reported that Trump made the request during a February Oval Office meeting. The newspaper cited a memo Comey wrote shortly after the conversation.

Flynn resigned the day before the Feb. 14 meeting, after it was revealed he apparently had lied to his about the nature of his contacts with Russia's ambassador.

The Times said Trump told Comey, "I hope you can let this go."

The White House denied the report.

"While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn," the White House said in a statement.

Trump abruptly fired Comey last week, saying he did so based on his very public handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

According to the Times, Comey wrote in the memo that Trump told him Flynn had done nothing wrong. But Comey did not say anything to Trump about limiting the investigation, replying, "I agree he is a good guy."

