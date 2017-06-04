World News Events
police lights generic barbol88 /iStock.com

June 04, 2017

Reports: 1,000 injured in panic after soccer game

World News Events United States Injuries Soccer Associated Press
By Associated Press

MILAN — The number of people injured when panic swept through a crowd of Juventus fans watching the Champions League final in a Turin piazza has risen to about 1,000.

The news agency ANSA reported the figure Sunday based on hospital tallies. Police said it was significantly higher than the 200 initially reported after the Saturday evening stampede.

A loud sound panicked thousands of fans gathered in Piazza San Carlo to watch the match pitting Juventus against Real Madrid on giant TV screens. The source of the sound was not known but ANSA said it may have been a firecracker.

A stampede ensued, with fans being trampled as they tried to flee. Most of the injured were treated for cuts and light contusions. Two were reportedly in serious condition.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

060317JeremyMaclin

Should the Eagles try to sign Jeremy Maclin?

Celebrities

03_060117_TheBigSick_Carroll.jpg

A Q&A with SNL’s Aidy Bryant

LGBTQ

Khalif Sims

Video shows tense encounter between BLM, Philly lawmaker about Gayborhood racism

Game Of Thrones

Game of Thrones

Brewery Ommegang and the Iron Throne will return to Eastern State Penitentiary

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.