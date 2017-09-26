Reports: Alleged shooter of Montgomery County woman found dead in Wawa parking lot

A Montgomery County man who allegedly shot a Limerick woman at her home has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to multiple reports.

Officials found Gregory Feldman, 30, in a Wawa parking lot in Chester County, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan told 6ABC.

The search for Feldman ended hours after the Montgomery County District Attorney's office offered a $1,000 reward on Monday for information on Feldman who was last seen driving a 2016 Mazda 6 sedan. He was considered to be "armed and dangerous."



Feldman was wanted for allegedly shooting the 48-year-old woman as she opened the front door to her Limerick Township home on Friday. The victim, who is expected to recover, is believed to be his ex-girlfriend's mother.

Court documents show that victim told Feldman that he "shouldn't be there" upon opening the door, when he pulled out a gun and shot her twice so her daughter could "feel [his] pain," CBS3 reported.

Feldman was to face attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and related charges.

The Chester County District Attorney's office did not return an immediate request for comment early Tuesday.