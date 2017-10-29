Reports: Police shoot suspect outside of King of Prussia Mall

An armed suspect was shot outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Police shot the man, who was reportedly armed, on the second floor of a garage that leads into the Lord & Taylor and Nordstrom department stores on the mall's south side, according to Philly.com.

The man was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not known as of Sunday evening.

NBC10 reported that the man is a serial robbery suspect who is believed to have robbed a shopper at gunpoint in that same parking garage on Saturday. The woman was not hurt, but her purse was taken, the station reported.

The section of the complex was placed on lockdown for about an hour.

No officers, employees or shoppers were injured.