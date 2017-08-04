Reports: Body found along beach in Atlantic City

A body was found along the beach in Atlantic City on Thursday evening, according to multiple reports.

Officials discovered the body near the former Revel Casino Hotel shortly before 8 p.m., according to the Atlantic City Press. The person's identification has not yet been revealed.

It's unclear if the body found is related to the search of a 31-year-old man who reportedly went missing Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. The Atlantic City Police Department said it spoke to a woman who was under Steel Pier with the man when he went into the ocean around 8:15 p.m.

The woman told police that she left the beach before the man emerged from the water. Officials said Wednesday that it's unclear whether or not he returned from land.

The U.S. Coast Gaurd, New Jersey State Police and the Atlantic City Beach Patrol conducted searches for the man earlier this week, though the Coast Guard announced that it suspended its search around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy," Capt. Scott Anderson, commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, said in a statement obtained by Galloway Patch. "As first responders, it's always a difficult decision to suspend a search."

