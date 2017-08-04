Police Missing Persons
AP_17171619098633 (2).jpg Seth Wenig/AP

People along the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Monday, June 19, 2017.

August 04, 2017

Reports: Body found along beach in Atlantic City

Officials searched for a 31-year-old who went missing earlier this week

Police Missing Persons Atlantic City Jersey Shore Cops Facebook
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

A body was found along the beach in Atlantic City on Thursday evening, according to multiple reports.

Officials discovered the body near the former Revel Casino Hotel shortly before 8 p.m., according to the Atlantic City Press. The person's identification has not yet been revealed.

It's unclear if the body found is related to the search of a 31-year-old man who reportedly went missing Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. The Atlantic City Police Department said it spoke to a woman who was under Steel Pier with the man when he went into the ocean around 8:15 p.m.

The woman told police that she left the beach before the man emerged from the water. Officials said Wednesday that it's unclear whether or not he returned from land. 

The U.S. Coast Gaurd, New Jersey State Police and the Atlantic City Beach Patrol conducted searches for the man earlier this week, though the Coast Guard announced that it suspended its search around 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy," Capt. Scott Anderson, commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, said in a statement obtained by Galloway Patch. "As first responders, it's always a difficult decision to suspend a search." 

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

Opinion

Applebee's

Stop blaming millennials for 'killing' things that suck

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.