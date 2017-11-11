Arrests Social Media
November 11, 2017

Reports: Man stalked popular YouTube and Instagram star at teen's Main Line home

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

A Michigan man was arrested this week after allegedly stalking a Main Line teenager with a notable social media following.

Police said Michael Leib, 30, initially showed up at the teen's Radnor Township home a couple of weeks ago and allegedly sent threatening messages to his family, saying, "I am going to take your son," according to multiple reports.

The family then called police on Tuesday when they saw a suspicious person at their front door and in the backyard, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Police then reportedly asked the teen to send a message to Leib in an attempt to lure him back to the home that day. Shortly after the teen did so, Leib was spotted and arrested outside the home.

The man told police he made the drive from Michigan to the teen's home numerous times because he was attracted to the victim and wanted to have sex with him, the Inquirer reported.

Leib faces stalking and harassment charges, and was arraigned and released after posting 10 percent of $20,000 bail, according to NBC10.

The teen reportedly has 140,000 followers on Instagram and 18,000 subscribers on YouTube.

