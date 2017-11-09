Police Memorials
110917_Halladay_AP Matt Slocum/AP, File

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay passed away on Tuesday when his small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.

November 09, 2017

Reports: Man takes jersey from Roy Halladay memorial outside Citizens Bank Park

Police Memorials South Philly Phillies Roy Halladay Philadelphia
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia police cited a man who allegedly swiping a jersey from the makeshift memorial assembled for Roy Halladay outside of Citizens Bank Park this week, according to multiple reports.

The person was first taken into custody on Thursday after an officer saw him take the jersey from the memorial, CBS3 reported.

The man allegedly stored the jersey under his jacket, and was reportedly chased down and caught by the officer. Police later cited the man for disorderly conduct and released him.

A police spokesman told NBC10 that because police do not know who owns the jersey, the man was not charged as of Thursday night.

The memorial has grown outside the park's third base gate since Halladay's tragic death shocked and saddened the baseball world on Tuesday.

The former Phillies ace was flying his ICON A5 plane when it crashed off the Florida coast in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

