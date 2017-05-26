Reports: Philadelphia police involved in two separate crashes Friday afternoon

Philadelphia police officers appear to be involved in two separate vehicle crashes late Friday afternoon.

According to 6ABC, two officers were injured in an accident in the city's Tacony section around 4:50 p.m. at Torresdale Avenue and Robbins Street.

The officers were headed to the 6200 block of Torresdale Avenue, where there had been reports of shots fired, when they were struck by a blue Toyota Corolla, according to NBC10. Both officers could be seen on stretchers and put into ambulances, according to NBC.

There was no word on the extent of the officers' injuries, but they were not considered threatening.

In what appeared to be a separate accident, 6ABC reported that the driver of a pickup truck hit a police cruiser on the 6300 block of Brous Avenue in Mayfair. Investigators said the officer was responding to a call with lights and sirens on when the officer was hit.

Medics took the officer, who is in stable condition, to Temple University Hospital. The driver and a passenger in the pickup were taken to Nazareth Hospital. Their conditions were not known, according to 6ABC.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.