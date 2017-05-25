Reports: Pilot dies in PennSTAR helicopter crash in Delaware

The pilot of a PennSTAR helicopter died Thursday after crashing near the New Castle Airport in Delaware, according to multiple reports.



The pilot, the only person in the aircraft, crashed around 11:55 a.m. by an industrial area off Quigley Boulevard in New Castle County while conducting practice approaches and attempting to land at the airport, according to Philly.com.

Officials told 6ABC that the aircraft was a PennSTAR helicopter that was not involved in a life-saving operation when it went down. The last flight plan showed the aircraft leaving Atlantic City about 11:17 a.m., the network reported.

The name of the pilot was not yet known.

PennSTAR, a Penn Medicine service, provides critical care air medical transportation within a 100-mile radius of the University of Pennsylvania.