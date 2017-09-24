Reports: Pilot extricated from wreckage of small plane crash in Montgomery County

The pilot of a small aircraft is recovering at a Philadelphia hospital after crashing his home-built plane into a front yard in Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. along Meade Road in Whitpain Township, according to NBC10.

Witnesses told the news station they saw the plane plummet from the sky and strike several trees before crashing to the ground and breaking into several places. The plane, a single-engine VariEze style aircrft, reportedly landed about a mile and a half from Wings Field, the small airport where it had taken off earlier in the afternoon.

Neighbors said they heard the pilot gasping in distress and found him constricted by the planes safety belt. He was cut free and transported to Penn Presbyterian, where he is being treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to return to Whitpain Township Monday to investigate the crash.