Reports: Truck spills fresh watermelons all over Center City street

On what should have been a perfect summer day to drop off a shipment of watermelons, one truck driver's mishap on Sunday afternoon became a comedic scene in Philadelphia.

While heading to cover a story near 6th and Race Streets, 6ABC reporter Bob Brooks stopped in his tracks to find that 6th Street was covered in smashed watermelons.

The truck driver, identified as Elwood Hutt Jr., of Salisbury, Maryland, admitted he simply turned a corner too fast and out came the fruit.



