Reports: Woman killed, 2 children injured in SEPTA trolley crash in Northern Liberties

A woman was reportedly killed and two children were seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after a trolley collided with a vehicle in the Northern Liberties section of the city, according to multiple reports.





The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at 400 W. Girard Avenue when a vehicle struck a Route 15 trolley, NBC10 reports.

SEPTA officials said the woman driving the car crossed over from the westbound lane and made contact with the trolley in the eastbound lane. She was killed in the crash and two children in the backseat were hospitalized.

There were six passengers on the trolley at the time of the collision but none of them were injured.

Shuttle buses will operate on Route 15 in both directions between 26th Street and Girard Avenue and Liberty Loop as a result of the accident.