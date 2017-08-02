Reports: Working moms put in nearly 100 hours per week

Being a mom is like having two full-time jobs. Literally.

A recent survey commissioned by Welch's Food Inc. obtained by the parenting news website Working Mom shows the average mother puts in 98-hour-long weeks between her duties at work and home, with days typically starting before 6:30 a.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m.



Four out of 10 moms also feel that each week is "like a never-ending series of tasks to complete," according to the report.

When it comes to "me time" – keep dreaming. The average mom gets an hour and seven minutes to themselves a day, according to the report commissioned by the company to find what resources working mothers use to make their lives a bit easier.

To crunch the numbers, market researchers OnePoll surveyed 2,000 mothers with children between the ages of 5 and 12 across the U.S. between May 5-11, 6ABC reported.

That's a whole lot of hours tending to another tiny human being. About 70 percent of mothers with kids under 18 years old are employed, with 75 percent employed in full-time positions, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor published in March.



“The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of,” Casey Lewis, M.S., R.D. and Health & Nutrition Lead at Welch's told Yahoo News.



